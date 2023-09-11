Last updated on .From the section Boxing

IBF super-featherweight champion Joe Cordina is undefeated in 16 fights

Joe Cordina will defend his IBF super-featherweight world title against American Edward Vazquez in Monte Carlo on Saturday, 4 November.

The 31-year-old Welshman reclaimed the belt with a split-decision win over Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in April 2023.

Cordina had been stripped of the title in 2022 after breaking his right hand.

On the same Monaco card, Sive Nontshinga will defend his IBF light flyweight crown against Adrian Curiel Dominguez.

Cordina is looking forward to returning to Monaco, where he overcame Mario Enrique Tinoco in November 2019.

"I'm excited to be fighting at the Casino de Monte-Carlo for a second time," said unbeaten Cordina (16-0, 9 KOs).

"I have happy memories of fighting in Monte Carlo, landing the WBA continental title in my first outing down at super-featherweight, and I'm looking to put on another explosive performance on November 4th as I continue to work towards unifying the division."

A successful defence by Cordina against 27-year-old Vazquez (15-1, 3 KOs), making his first world title shot, could pave the way for a domestic showdown against the winner of Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington's clash in their WBA featherweight world title fight at Sheffield's Utility Arena on 7 October.