Conor Benn is undefeated in his pro career and last fought in April 2022

Conor Benn could fight on 23 September at a Matchroom Boxing event in Florida.

Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn is exploring whether the Florida Athletic Commission (Fac) will sanction Benn after his provisional doping suspension in the UK was lifted.

Benn, 26, has not fought since April 2022 after failing two voluntary drug tests in 2022.

Fac told BBC Sport it had "no objections" to Benn fighting in Orlando.

"The Florida Athletic Commission is in communication with the Matchroom promotions team, British Boxing Board of Control and the Association of Boxing Commission," Fac said, adding it had "no objection to Conor Benn participating in a match in Florida on 23 September, 2023".

Benn said on his social media he was drug tested on Wednesday.

The Englishman failed two Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) tests in the build-up to his fight with Chris Eubank Jr last October.

Benn tested positive for female fertility drug clomifene, but says he is innocent of intentionally doping.

UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) provisionally suspended the fighter in March but the National Anti-Doping Panel lifted Benn's suspension in July after a hearing.

Ukad and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) are appealing that decision. Benn does not currently hold a boxing licence in the UK.

Matchroom is hopeful Florida officials will allow him to fight despite the threat of an appeal.

Hearn told the Daily Mail external-link the Board had "no objection" to Benn fighting abroad. The Board did not respond to a request for comment when approached by BBC Sport.

Benn posted a picture on his Instagram of him being drug tested, with the caption reading: "More testing. Clean sport."

The welterweight could fight on the undercard of Richardson Hitchins' light-welterweight fight against Jose Zepeda in Orlando.

A decision is expected next week.

Benn is undefeated in 21 fights and is eager to reschedule a bout with fellow Briton Eubank.

Eubank stopped Liam Smith in their rematch earlier this month and has not ruled out fighting Benn in the near future.

"It's an all-time British classic, it's the biggest fight for Eubank Jr and it's the biggest fight for Benn," Hearn told 5 Live about the fight: "Hopefully we can get that done for December."

Eubank, however, wants any potential appeal to be resolved before he agrees to fight Benn again.

Matchroom is targeting a date at the end of the year, with 23 December in Abu Dhabi a potential option.