12 Rounds with.. Adam Azim

Englishman Adam Azim will fight for the European light-welterweight title on 18 November in Wolverhampton.

Azim, 21, will face reigning champion Franck Petitjean at the Civic Hall.

The challenger is undefeated in nine fights, with six stoppages, and will have home advantage against his 35-year-old French opponent.

"Fighting for the EBU title in just my 10th fight is massive for me," Azim said. "I'm ready to put on a show and bring that belt home."

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom says Petitjean presents Azim with the toughest test of his career.

Petitjean has over three times the amount of pro fights as Azim, with 24 wins, six defeats and three draws.

"Boxing knows what an incredible talent Azim is," Shalom said.

"Franck Petitjean has a lot of experience and is the toughest opponent Azim will have faced to date.

"It's a huge test, but if he passes it then the sky really is the limit - we'll be looking at world title opportunities for him next year as he looks to keep that promise he made to Amir Khan and win a world title even quicker than he did."

Khan, a vocal supporter of Azim, was 22 when he won his first world title.

Also in action on the undercard will be Birmingham fighter Tyler Denny, who is on a six-fight unbeaten streak since losing to Linus Udofia in 2019.

Middleweight Denny will face Italian Matteo Signani for the European title.