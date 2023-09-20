Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conor Benn is undefeated in his pro career

Conor Benn will contest his first fight since the lifting of his provisional doping suspension against Rodolfo Orozco in Florida on 23 September.

Englishman Benn, 26, has not fought since April 2022 after failing two voluntary drug tests later that year.

He will return to the ring against super-welterweight Orozco at a Matchroom Boxing event in Orlando.

"I am undefeated in the ring, and in spirit. A return on Saturday is a step closer to redemption," Benn said.

"After that, I'm putting the 147-160 divisions on notice. You are looking at a determined man with a deep desire to beat them all."

Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn said: "Conor Benn is back and I'm looking forward to seeing him pick up where he left off.

"He's ready to go straight in for a big fight now but his trainer Tony Sims will be pleased to get him back sooner against a game opponent in Rodolfo Orozco."

Benn failed two Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) tests in the build-up to his fight with Chris Eubank Jr last October, testing positive for female fertility drug clomifene.

He insists he is innocent of intentionally doping.

UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) provisionally suspended the fighter in March but the National Anti-Doping Panel lifted Benn's suspension in July after a hearing.

Ukad and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) are appealing that decision and Benn does not currently hold a boxing licence in the UK.

Benn and Eubank Jr were scheduled to meet in October 2022, 30 years after their fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr fought.

Undefeated in 21 fights, Benn will fight Orozco on the undercard of Richardson Hitchins' light-welterweight fight against Jose Zepeda.

Orozco said: "This isn't short notice for me because I've been preparing for this moment my entire life. You've made a mistake Conor, and I'll show you that this Saturday."

Elsewhere, Briton Sandy Ryan will attempt to become the unified World Welterweight champion against American Jessica McCaskill.