Zhilei Zhang beats Joe Joyce: British heavyweight suffers back-to-back knockout defeats

By Kal SajadBBC Sport at OVO Arena, Wembley

Joe Joyce on the floor after being dropped by Zhilei Zhang
Zhang (right) beat fellow Olympic silver medallist Joyce by stoppage for the second consecutive time

British heavyweight Joe Joyce was sensationally stopped in the third round by Zhilei Zhang in London, leaving his dream of securing a world-title shot - and perhaps his career - in tatters.

Joyce once again struggled against the power of 'Big Bang' Zhang before a thunderous counter right hook floored the Londoner at Wembley's OVO Arena.

The 38-year-old admirably rose to his feet but was in no state to continue. Moments after the referee waved off the contest, Joyce sat on his stool receiving oxygen.

The result comes five months after 40-year-old Zhang's shock sixth-round stoppage win over the previously undefeated Joyce.

The Chinese boxer retains the WBO 'interim' title and mandatory challenger status to unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

"Like I said before the fight, it's going to end sooner than the first one," Zhang said on TNT Sports.

"Joe, I like him, I respect him and I will let everyone witness Chinese power again."

A distraught Joyce left the ring without conducting a post-fight interview, as a jubilant Zhang embraced with his team.

Joyce has now lost twice in 17 professional outings, while Zhang extends his record to 25 wins, with one defeat and one draw.

Zhang makes shorter work of Joyce in rematch

A must-win fight to keep his world-title hopes alive ended in heartbreak for Joyce, once again in brutal fashion.

As challenger, Joyce walked to the ring first. His music began with Jeff Buckley's 'Hallelujah' and soon turned into a vastly different vibe - a rap song with the chorus "You don't want to war with big Juggernaut".

With pockets of travelling fans waving China flags scattered around the arena, Zhang made his entrance. The 2008 Olympic silver medallist became an even bigger star in his home country after beating Joyce first time around.

April's bout at London's Copper Box Arena was a beatdown from Zhang, with Joyce's right eye swollen shut when the referee halted the contest.

But after all the build-up to Saturday's rematch, it was a quiet opener with neither man throwing anything of note.

Joe Joyce is punched by Zhilei Zhang
Joyce activated a rematch clause to fight Zhang immediately again

The fight came alive in the second. Zhang landed a one-two combination before unleashing a ferocious straight left which pierced through Joyce's guard.

It was very much a case of repeat, rather than revenge. Just like the first fight, each time 'Big Bang' landed, Joyce looked staggered, hurt and uncomfortable.

Having weighed 22lbs lighter than Zhang in the first fight, Joyce came in at a career-heaviest 20st 1lb for rematch, but the added weight made no difference.

Joyce had started the third round well, with good footwork and movement. But a terrific counter right hook from Zhang, sweetly set up by a jab, ended proceedings.

The home fighter was stunned, looking helplessly at his team. He once again came unstuck against the hard-hitting southpaw, and looked a shadow of the fighter who knocked out 14 of his first 15 opponents.

'Do you want me to shut Tyson Fury up?'

Zhilei Zhang waves Chinese flag
Zhang retains his WBO 'interim' title and is in line for a world-title shot

After winning silver at Tokyo 2020, Olympian Joyce was fast-tracked in the paid ranks on a mission to win a world-title in super quick time.

But with age not on his side nor a clear path back to mandatory challenger status, hopes of becoming world champion are now fading.

"It's very disappointing," Queensberry promoter Frank Warren said. "First couple of rounds he got it right and he was moving left.

"Then he went toe-to-toe and got caught. If he continued to do what he was doing past five or six rounds then it would have been interesting. He got caught with a really good shot."

Zhang is now in prime position to fight Usyk, or whoever the champion is when the WBO mandatory is called.

But with his shot unlikely to happen until middle of next year at the earliest, he has now set his sights on the WBC champion.

"I want to ask the audience a question. Do you want to see me shut Tyson Fury up?", Zhang said.

Comments

Join the conversation

175 comments

  • Comment posted by Grb, at 23:15 23 Sep

    Never laid a glove on him. Joe, quit now for your health. That was a brutal knockout.

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, at 23:19 23 Sep

      Just__Facts replied:
      Unfortunately he won't. And the British hype machine will roll the dice again, expect a super hyped up battle of Britain v Whyte or Chisora soon, and it'll probably be on PPV 😆🤣

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, at 23:17 23 Sep

    This fight should never have been made. Joyce quite clearly psychologically damaged by the first fight, he was afraid to throw a meaningful punch because he knew what Zhang is capable of.

    • Reply posted by Fubbc, at 23:20 23 Sep

      Fubbc replied:
      I was coming to say the same. I don't know why there was a rematch the first fight wasn't close. Could have spent time building Joyce back again now it's hard to see where you go from here for him.

  • Comment posted by Patrick Gibbons, at 23:20 23 Sep

    It's terrible that Zhang had to fight Joyce again. It's not Joyce's fault for wanting to fight again but Zhang is several classes above Joyce. Zhang is a world class fighter and Joyce isn't.
    By rights given there are so many belts Zhang deserves at least one world title fight.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 00:08

      S Jake replied:
      Yeah, it's really crap how these rematch clauses work and it's mind-boggling that they're used for non-title fights.

  • Comment posted by MD03, at 23:17 23 Sep

    That's the end of Joe at the top table, if he ever was there. Warren has a promotional deal with Zhang....expect to see a lot more of him.

    • Reply posted by Daniel Cohenberg, at 23:40 23 Sep

      Daniel Cohenberg replied:
      Yep, fully expect Usyk to prove himself out of a Zhang fight and give up his WBO belt.

  • Comment posted by onepercent, at 23:20 23 Sep

    Joe was beaten before the fight even started.

  • Comment posted by ZZ, at 23:19 23 Sep

    Slow head movement, slow on his feet, slow with his punches, and then he gains 25lb for the rematch.
    Boxing News and the TBRB ranked him the #3 heavyweight in the world the week of the first Zhang fight and I'm glad the Joyce hype-train is emphatically derailed.
    One of the worst heavyweights in recent memory.

    • Reply posted by luckyspurs, at 23:36 23 Sep

      luckyspurs replied:
      It's how little power Joyce's punches had that was startling.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, at 23:29 23 Sep

    Joe Joyce's main asset was his punch resistance, but that's gone now, along with his confidence. He's had a decent run, but the road ends here for him.

    Zhang won't trouble Usyk or Fury, but he definitely deserves his shot at a title far more than the usual has-been brigade do.

    • Reply posted by James_Autar, at 23:38 23 Sep

      James_Autar replied:
      Why are you so sure he would not bother Usyk or Fury? I doubt if he would allow Fury to lean on him as he did against Wilder, Whyte and poor old Derek Chisora. Don't underestimate his power and ability. He is a good technician. I bet Fury will not take him on.

  • Comment posted by george1, at 23:17 23 Sep

    Joyce will receive a good pay out for just walking around the ring for 3 rounds, Joyce didnt land a shot.

  • Comment posted by Hax09, at 23:24 23 Sep

    Oh look, another future opponent for Tyson Fury to dodge.

    • Reply posted by colina1, at 23:48 23 Sep

      colina1 replied:
      Seriously? Furys beaten Wilder three times and Klitschko yet you think he wouldn’t fight Zhang? Don’t be silly

  • Comment posted by DavidFinbarr, at 23:18 23 Sep

    I feel sorry for anyone that paid to see that.

    • Reply posted by luckyspurs, at 23:26 23 Sep

      luckyspurs replied:
      Well it obviously wasn't PPV thankfully.

  • Comment posted by Grb, at 23:20 23 Sep

    Credit to Zhang dominated both fights and classy in victory 👏

  • Comment posted by your mum, at 23:16 23 Sep

    Sadly that's career over.

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, at 23:21 23 Sep

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      BIG BANG SHANG WOULD PUT FURY TO SLEEP ANY DAY!!!!

  • Comment posted by Mark Evans, at 23:18 23 Sep

    Too slow, Joe.

    End of career

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 23:19 23 Sep

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is no Smoking Joe is he

  • Comment posted by ash , at 23:16 23 Sep

    Joyce is a hype job, made his money from being bang average.. every fight fan was all over Zang in the betting .....

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, at 23:17 23 Sep

      Just__Facts replied:
      100%

  • Comment posted by Captain Pugwash, at 23:26 23 Sep

    What a state HW boxing is in

  • Comment posted by andyw, at 23:26 23 Sep

    As many of us feared, the first win wasn't a fluke. Time to hang those gloves up Joe before you get really hurt. No shame in it, any career in sport is for a limited time, but not all sports are as dangerous as this.

  • Comment posted by Douala, at 23:20 23 Sep

    The better Boxer won,time to move on Joe.

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, at 23:28 23 Sep

    How did all those 'experts' that were quoted on this web site get it so wrong? They all had Joyce winning this fight!! There was never a chance he would beat Zhang and I did write this prior to the event. Incidentally the fight was not stopped. Joe failed to beat the count - it was a knockout Mr. Sajad.

    • Reply posted by King Eric VII, at 23:51 23 Sep

      King Eric VII replied:
      I called it within 3 rounds on an earlier HYS

  • Comment posted by insensate_specie, at 23:30 23 Sep

    Joyce doesn’t look right coming into the fight. Bruises still on his face from last fight, no vitality, no zest.
    Joe made a career off taking punches, but we all know surely, it isn’t sustainable in the long run, coupled with the fact he is slow.
    Congrats to Zhang, hopefully, he gets AJ, Fury or Wilder.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 00:01

      S Jake replied:
      He certainly deserves his shot.

  • Comment posted by Sophist, at 23:37 23 Sep

    Here’s what happens when you move your lead foot outside a southpaws. You line up your rear have with their centreline but square up your chin with his hook and can’t turn your shoulder to block it anymore. Will coaches stop telling lads just move your foot outside and you’ll beat a southpaw. It doesn’t work like that!

