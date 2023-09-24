Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Sandy Ryan beat Marie Pier Houle in April to win the vacant WBO title

Britain's Sandy Ryan was left frustrated as her bid to become the unified world welterweight champion ended in a draw with Jessica McCaskill.

WBO champion Ryan travelled to Orlando, Florida, to take on the American, 39, who holds the WBA and WBC titles.

The 30-year-old Ryan thought she had done enough to clinch the victory but had to settle for a draw.

One judge scored the fight 97-93 to the home fighter, the second 96-94 to Ryan and the third scored it 95-95.

Ryan, who now has a 6-1-1 record, wants a rematch with McCaskill and said the American's team has agreed.

"[It was] the biggest fight of my life, I nearly changed my life tonight, but hopefully we can get the rematch," said Ryan. "Everyone wants to see it so we need to settle it."

Conor Benn fought on the same card in Orlando, winning in his first fight since the lifting of his provisional doping suspension.