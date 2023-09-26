Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chantelle Cameron (left) was the first fighter to beat Katie Taylor in 23 pro bouts

Katie Taylor says "resurrection is in her DNA" as she prepares to face Chantelle Cameron in their rematch on 25 November in Dublin.

The Irishwoman, 37, suffered her first defeat as a pro in May to undisputed light-welterweight champion Cameron.

Taylor lost on points in a clear decision for Cameron, but the Olympic champion says she was not at her best.

"Every single fight is a must win. I'm very aware this fight is a must win fight," Taylor said on Tuesday.

"I'm very grateful to have a chance to rectify things and get things right.

"At the end of the day resurrection is built in my mindset and is in my DNA.

"I've been here before, not as a pro, I know how to come back strong."

The defeat in May was also the first time Taylor had fought at home as a pro, ending what had been a kind of shadow ban for almost eight years for big boxing events in Ireland after a fatal shooting at a weigh-in in 2016.

Inside the lavish Westin Hotel not too far from the scene of the first fight, the 3Arena, Cameron's name is first on the posters.

In May, the English fighter's name was second on the poster and she made her ring-walk first. After reluctantly agreeing to do the second fight in Dublin, Cameron's team insisted she must get all the trappings of the defending champion this time.

She will walk second on 25 November, and the 32-year-old made Taylor wait for several minutes at the top table before she took her seat at Tuesday's news conference.

Cameron told 5 Live moments before the conference there is a bit of "beef" in this fight, considering she wanted the rematch to be in England.

"I have to be more aggressive. First fight I showed too much respect," Cameron added.

"You beat Katie Taylor you've completed boxing, because she's such a great fighter.

"I'm expecting a better Katie Taylor. She needs this win against me so I'm making sure I'm a lot better.

"I still have more gears. The first fight was good, but the second fight will be even better. I've got to be spiteful and go back to being more aggressive."

As for Taylor, she will be the underdog for the first time in her pro career.

"It doesn't matter if I'm the favourite or whether my name is on the left-hand side or the right-hand side," she said.

But after 23 pro fights and turning 37 in July, Taylor's career is arguably in the balance. Cameron vowed to be more aggressive, confident she can hurt Taylor.

"I don't believe Chantelle can hurt me either," Taylor said in response.

"I think everybody can see I wasn't at my very best [in May], but who cares? There's no point talking about the fight. I'm just excited to rectify things."

Rematch set for more drama and more spite - analysis

Taylor (right) will be the underdog in the rematch

Taylor appears no different than she normally does before a big fight. The Irishwoman has always been a woman of few words - it is often what she doesn't say that means more.

Asked by reporters if she considered retirement after the Cameron defeat, she stiffened immediately.

Retiring after defeat on home soil was clearly inconceivable to Taylor. After a decade of campaigning to fight at home and a career built on overcoming seemingly impossible challenges, Taylor says she didn't consider anything except activating her rematch clause.

Cameron was a clear winner in May. The Northampton fighter has never oozed confidence. She left her light-welterweight belts in Manchester on Tuesday, it was Taylor's lightweight straps that decorated the top table.

While Taylor might be adamant she didn't perform at her best in the first fight, so too is Cameron. Her coach Jamie Moore expects a more aggressive Taylor will bring out an even better display from his ever-improving fighter.

With Taylor's career hanging in the balance and Cameron on the edge of becoming the world's best fighter, the rematch has all the indications of being a more dramatic contest than the first one.