Brad Pauls inflicted a first professional defeat on Mitchell Frearson when he stopped him to win the English title

Brad Pauls says he is targeting the British middleweight title after wining the English middleweight belt.

The 'Newquay Bomb' stopped Essex's Mitchell Frearson in the eighth round of their fight at the York Hall to win the title at the second attempt.

The victory was the 30-year-old's 18th win from 19 professional bouts.

"I'll hopefully defend my belt in December and that will set me up for the British title next year - my dream belt," Pauls told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"There's a lot of moving parts in boxing and nothing's guaranteed, but I believe I defend my English title and a British shot is very close," he added.

The victory made up for Pauls' points loss to Tyler Denny in February, which saw him miss out on the title and suffer his first-ever professional defeat.

"I did not want that feeling of going back to the changing room being a loser again," said Pauls.

"It feels great because the journey took so long to get to this position. I've been boxing for 20 years, been professional for eight years.

"I've tried to get this belt once before and failed and I tried again soon after and it just adds to the sweetness of the victory," he added.