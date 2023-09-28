Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has 59 wins, two losses and two draws on his pro record

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez says he wants to prove to Jermell Charlo just how good he is on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Alvarez defends his undisputed super-middleweight titles against Charlo, who is the undisputed champion at light-middleweight.

The Mexican boxer, 33, has 10 wins in his past 11 world-title fights, but feels Charlo doubts his ability.

"I have nothing to prove in this fight. But I have something to prove to him," Alvarez said.

"He never believed in my skills. He always calling me out and never believed in my skills.

"Now I have the opportunity to show him my skills and that motivates me."

Charlo, also 33, is an underdog against Alvarez and smiled as his opponent suggested he didn't believe in his skills.

"That's just what it is, if he feels that," Charlo said. "I come to win this fight, no matter what he says.

"Believe in your skills or not, there's a lot of people that don't believe in you."

American Charlo has just one loss in 37 fights and described himself as a "lion".

"I don't know what animal I need to say to beat a lion, but whatever, I'm that animal," Alvarez said in response.

"You have a lot of skills but this is different and you will see."

Alvarez fights Charlo in the first of a three-fight deal with Premier Boxing Champions after deciding to part ways with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

The multiple-weight world champion had been expected to fight Jermall Charlo, the twin brother of Jermell, but he turned down the offer giving his brother - younger by a minute - the chance to step in.

"I appreciate Canelo for accepting me, the little Charlo. But the little Charlo come to fight. The little Charlo come to win," Charlo said.

"That's what I'm here for. That's what I'm made for. I'm a warrior.

"I feel Canelo has never seen a fighter of my calibre. He's been in with a lot of great fighters, but there's something I bring different to the table than a lot of the fighters he's been in the ring with."