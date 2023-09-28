Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Dan Azeez (left) and Joshua Buatsi (right) are both undefeated

British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde is in talks to fight the winner of Dan Azeez v Joshua Buatsi.

Rivals Buatsi and Azeez fight on 21 October in London in a final eliminator for Dmitry Bivol's WBA world title.

Two-time world crown challenger and fellow Londoner Yarde is keen to face the winner after a triumphant return to action on Saturday against Jorge Silva.

Promotional company Boxxer said "initial discussions" have taken place with Yarde's promoters Queensberry.

Yarde fought for the first time last weekend since losing to unified world champion Artur Beterbiev in January, stopping Silva in just two rounds.

The 32-year-old has twice challenged for a world title at light-heavyweight, while undefeated pair Azeez and Buatsi await their first shot.

Yarde has long been linked with a fight against Buatsi and the east Londoner believes it will happen next year.

"I want the Buatsi fight," Yarde said after his win. "He has to get through Dan Azeez - he ain't no easy customer.

"Even before he made the Azeez fight, we sat down and said, '2024, we have to fight'. We shook on it."

Buatsi, 30, and Azeez, 34, are both from south London and the winner will put themselves in prime position to be named mandatory challenger to Bivol's WBA title.

"Pride's a good belt," Buatsi said. "There's no title but the title really on the line is the final eliminator.

"That's the only reason I said I would fight someone like Dan Azeez.

"It's no secret we're good friends. But we understand going into this fight the friendship is on pause because of what's at stake."