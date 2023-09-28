Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Ellie Scotney dethroned Cherneka Johnson in June to win the IBF title

Jai Opetaia v Jordan Thompson - IBF cruiserweight title Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 30 September Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio 5 Live coverage from 22:30 BST and live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 BST.

IBF super-bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney says she is ready for anything against Laura Soledad Griffa on Saturday at the OVO Arena in Wembley.

The Briton, 25, faces 28-fight veteran Griffa in her first title defence.

Scotney competes in her eighth fight but is confident after convincingly dethroning Cherneka Johnson in June.

"I'll stick to my boxing when I need to. If it comes to biting down, that's always a place I'm willing to go," she said.

"Something I've lacked in my career is momentum, so to get a quick turnaround, I know it's going to be key for my career and I'm going to show you that from the fighter that boxed in June, I'm a completely different one."

Griffa has boxed the majority of her career at home in Argentina and has never won a fight outside her country.

But the 37-year-old said she is prepared for the unbeaten Scotney.

"Obviously, it's going to be a great fight and if she wants war, we are going to have a war," she said.

Scotney fights on the undercard of Jordan Thompson's bid to become IBF cruiserweight champion against Jai Opetaia.

Dubois targets first pro title

Caroline Dubois is still only 22, with seven pro wins to her name

Across London at York Hall on Saturday night will be Caroline Dubois' first attempt to win a title as a pro.

The 22-year-old is unbeaten in seven pro fights, with five stoppages, and faces Magali Rodriguez for the IBO lightweight title.

Rodriguez has 22 wins and six defeats on her record and turned pro in 2009 when Dubois was just eight years old.

The IBO title is not one of the four recognised world titles, but is a step up for Dubois as her promoters Boxxer aim to fast-track her to world-title contention next year.

"It feels amazing to be fighting for the IBO world title," Dubois said.

"I just hope I can prove that I am worthy of the accolades that have been bestowed on me.

"The most important thing is that I have confidence in myself and my abilities."