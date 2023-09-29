Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jai Opetaia is the huge favourite against Jordan Thompson

Jai Opetaia v Jordan Thompson - IBF cruiserweight title Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 30 September Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio 5 Live coverage from 22:30 BST and live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 BST.

Briton Jordan Thompson towered over champion Jai Opetaia as both men made weight for Saturday's IBF cruiserweight showdown at Wembley's OVO Arena.

Standing at 6ft 7in, Thompson - with a five inch height advantage - hit the scales at 14st 3lbs.

Australia's Opetaia weighed in at 14st 2lbs. The 28-year-old is making a first defence of his title.

"How does Jordan makes cruiserweight? He came in just a pound under," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

"I thought he looked a bit tight but he's massive. He's a giant.

"I've been impressed with Jordan Thompson. He hasn't wilted. He's under pressure and he knows that but he feels it's his time."

Thompson, 30, challengers for his first world title after just 15 pro fights and no amateur experience following a switch to boxing from tennis aged 18.

The Englishman was given the chance to fight Opetaia after three challengers including fellow Briton Richard Riakporhe withdrew from talks.

The unbeaten Opetaia fights for the first time since his spectacular win over Mairis Briedis 14 months ago which saw him claim the IBF title.

A bad jaw injury sustained in that fight and a subsequent court case with his former promoter kept the Australian out of the ring.

Opetaia v Thompson is one of two world-title fights on the card with IBF super-bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney defending her belt.

Ellie Scotney, 25, weighed in at 8st 10lb and Argentine challenger Laura Soledad Griffa was 2lb lighter.

Also on Saturday in London, Olympian Caroline Dubois challenges for the vacant IBO lightweight title at York Hall.

Caroline Dubois is unbeaten in six pro fights

The 22-year-old weighed in at 8st 9lbs, with Mexican opponent Magali Rodriguez a pound lighter.

Dubois challenges for his first title as a pro and said she is targeting a "knockout", which would be her sixth in a row should she pull it off.

"I've had to learn that the hard way going through my career as an amateur that the only person that is going to mess me up is me," Dubois said.

"It takes discipline and sacrifice and I've had to learn that. A lot of the times the hard ways. I'm on that journey and I'm getting that."