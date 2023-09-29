Close menu

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk: Undisputed fight signed and to take place in Saudi Arabia

By Kal SajadBBC Sport

An historic undisputed heavyweight fight between champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been signed and will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Additional details, including the fight date, are yet to be announced.

Briton Fury, 35, is the WBC champion and Ukraine's Usyk, 36, holds the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles.

"Delighted to finally get this fight signed," said Queensbury promoter Frank Warren. "This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport."

The winner will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

Fury has won 33 fights with one draw since turning professional in 2008.

'The Gypsy King' must first come through a non-title bout against MMA star Francis Ngannou on 28 October in Riyadh.

Usyk - who has won all 21 pro bouts - defended his titles against Londoner Daniel Dubois in August.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by McG84, today at 16:47

    The home of boxing 🤣

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:47

    At last and Usyk will be rubbing his hands at the thought of beating the Gypsy King Fury. It's the fight everyone want to see for the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Get it on.

  • Comment posted by somanymistakes, today at 16:47

    We'll see...

  • Comment posted by Goonerfied, today at 16:46

    Not getting carried away just yet

  • Comment posted by StuN, today at 16:46

    Like most Fury fight announcements these days, it probably won’t happen

  • Comment posted by latenitepoker, today at 16:46

    Get the Saudis involved...now there's enough money to get the fight on.

  • Comment posted by nick, today at 16:46

    Hopefully it will go ahead to give us the defining fight of this era., which will produce an undisputed four belt champ. Why am I worrying about adverse drug results and injuries derailing it?

  • Comment posted by pulpdiction, today at 16:46

    Needs to happen for the heavyweight division which is more about avoiding fights than having them these days, when though, next year?

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 16:46

    Come on Usyk! It's your time.

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 16:45

    Let’s hope Fury doesn’t get hurt in his pantomime fight. The irony would be too much.

  • Comment posted by Wave-Particle-Duality, today at 16:45

    Finally, can't wait to see this. The first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era, best of luck to both men.

  • Comment posted by Bake News, today at 16:45

    Finally a fight worth watching. Boxing seems either youtubers or rematches these days. A lot of charm of the sport is lost for the both...C'mon Tyson!

    • Reply posted by SteTee, today at 16:46

      SteTee replied:
      Or heavyweight world champions fighting MMA fighters

  • Comment posted by BBC Account, today at 16:45

    as usual it will fall through as last moment

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 16:45

    About time.

  • Comment posted by BigSwinger, today at 16:44

    I wouldn’t put a penny on this happening

  • Comment posted by pelham, today at 16:44

    Sportswashing ??

  • Comment posted by Spike , today at 16:44

    A quid it won't happen!

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 16:44

    At last. The boxing world and its fans have been waiting for this for too long. The AJ fight lost momentum and would have been a dud anyway - this is the real deal. Come on the gypsy king!

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 16:44

    I won't believe it until it actually happens. Sorry fellow boxing fans but we all know how quickly things can change!

  • Comment posted by radilk, today at 16:43

    Hallelujah!!

