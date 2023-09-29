Last updated on .From the section Boxing

An historic undisputed heavyweight fight between champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been signed and will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Additional details, including the fight date, are yet to be announced.

Briton Fury, 35, is the WBC champion and Ukraine's Usyk, 36, holds the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles.

"Delighted to finally get this fight signed," said Queensbury promoter Frank Warren. "This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport."

The winner will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

Fury has won 33 fights with one draw since turning professional in 2008.

'The Gypsy King' must first come through a non-title bout against MMA star Francis Ngannou on 28 October in Riyadh.

Usyk - who has won all 21 pro bouts - defended his titles against Londoner Daniel Dubois in August.

