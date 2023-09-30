Close menu

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez beats Jermell Charlo to defend super-middleweight titles

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez of Mexico (left) punches Jermell Charlo
Canelo (left) knocked Charlo down in the seventh round

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez defended his undisputed super-middleweight title by beating Jermell Charlo on points.

Canelo, 33, secured a unanimous 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109 win over the American to retain his WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF belts in Las Vegas.

The Mexican knocked Charlo down in the seventh round with an uppercut on the way to a 60th win in 64 fights.

"I worked all the fight to go in the body," Alvarez said. "Then I changed the punch and that's what happened."

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by sportsfan40s, today at 06:55

    Top fighter but dull

  • Comment posted by Phil , today at 06:54

    Crawford stepping up to middle to fight Alvarez would be a great fight. 2 p4p fighters.

    • Reply posted by stonesthrower, today at 06:59

      stonesthrower replied:
      On paper, but unless it takes 5 years to happen Canelo would win easily. Another mismatch due to natural size.

  • Comment posted by F J Kiernan, today at 06:51

    The man!

  • Comment posted by Arsene Wenger, today at 06:48

    Pretty dull fight with limited action. Takes two to tango and only one fighter turned up.

    • Reply posted by stonesthrower, today at 06:55

      stonesthrower replied:
      Mismatch. Charlo talking about triggering a rematch before the fight. Why would he bother, who would watch?

  • Comment posted by Truthhurts , today at 06:45

    Canelo is a completely different animal to the rest , he will fight anyone anywhere , some of the heavyweights should take note , this is how boxing is meant to be. He’s an all time great in my opinion

    • Reply posted by from a distance, today at 06:53

      from a distance replied:
      Agreed. But he lost to Triple G … twice.

  • Comment posted by Buffetology, today at 06:43

    Mr Alvarez ... what a specimen ... what a champion ... he's got Viking in him ... ginger beard innit .... yup - that's where his superpowers come from :-)

    • Reply posted by stonesthrower, today at 06:58

      stonesthrower replied:
      And some neanderthal probably. Apparently homo sapiens interbred with approx 9 other ancient humans, including neanderthals. We're all homo sapiens but we also all have a little bit of something else in our DNA.

