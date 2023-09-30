Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Ellie Scotney (left) has won all eight fights since turning pro in 2020

British world champion Ellie Scotney made a successful first defence of her IBF super-bantamweight title with a hard-fought points win over Laura Soledad Griffa at Wembley's OVO Arena.

The 24-year-old showcased her superior boxing skills and ring IQ against the durable and experienced Argentine.

One judge scored 100-91 and two 99-91 to Scotney.

"She was tough. She kept coming. I didn't box too well but it's one of those fights," Scotney said.

Scotney, who outclassed Cherneka Johnson to become world champion in June, extends her professional record to eight wins.

Scotney passes test as McGuigan darts across London

In unusual circumstances the bout took place at 19:00 BST, with Scotney's trainer Shane McGuigan hoping for an early finish.

The coach was due to dart across to London once Scotney's fight concluded and work the corner of fellow Briton Caroline Dubois who is headlining at York Hall later on Saturday evening.

But Scotney has never secured a stoppage win, and this was another fight destined to go the distance. All but one of 37-year-old veteran Griffa's 28 previous bouts had gone to points.

Griffa had lost six of her eight previous contests, and the gulf in class was clear in the opening round as Scotney landed two thudding counter left hooks.

The Catford fighter continued her dominance, outmanoeuvring Griffa and working the body as the challenger came forward recklessly.

Griffa attempted to smother her opponent's work but Scotney was wise to it, controlling the distance and landing from range.

She landed a terrific left in the fifth, the punch of the night. With the away fighter hurt, Scotney smiled and stepped up her attack.

But the champion became frustrated by Griffa, who was clinching and enjoying moments of success in the latter rounds, as both women landed in the 10th.

It was a tough test passed by Scotney, who will fancy her chances to clean up the super-bantamweight division in quick time, with the remaining world titles held by beatable champions.

Venezuelan Mayerlin Rivas is the WBA champion, Mexico's Yamileth Mercado holds the WBC title and Argentine Debora Dionicius the WBO belt. Scotney will fancy beating all three.

Dixon captures European title as British women shine

Rhiannon Dixon has now won all nine pro bouts

On a successful night for British women's boxing, pharmacist-turned-fighter Rhiannon Dixon continued her charge towards a world title by capturing the European lightweight belt in a points win over Katharina Thanderz.

Norway's Thanderz had only lost once, a world-title challenge against Briton Terri Harper in 2020 but Dixon, 28, impressed with her movement, relentless punching and shots to the body.

All three judges scored it a shutout 100-90 win for Anthony Crolla's charge.

Earlier in the night, Shannon Ryan made it six wins as a pro with a stylish victory Xenia Jorneac. The unbeaten super-flyweight showed great punch variety and output to outpoint the Romanian.

Flyweight prospect Maisey Rose Courtney won her fifth consecutive fight with a points victory over Italian Martina Bernile.