Canoeing: Etienne Stott confirms Mark Proctor as new partner

Stott (left) won gold with Baillie in the London 2012 Olympics

Olympic gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott has confirmed Mark Proctor as his new C2 partner and plans to target more success in 2016.

Tim Baillie, with whom Stott won C2 gold at the 2012 London Games, announced his retirement in January.

"Mark's dedication and his quality as an athlete is obvious and well known," said the 35-year-old Stott.

"He was top of my list in terms of a person who I would be able to form a good partnership with."

Bedford's Stott suffered a serious shoulder injury last July but returned to training in January and is now looking to forge a successful partnership with Proctor as they work towards the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016.

"The Rio Games is our clear and obvious goal," added Stott.