GB Canoeing announces World Cup squads

Schofield and Heath won silver at the Olympics in Rio in the K2 200m

Olympic medallists Liam Heath and Jon Schofield have been selected in Great Britain's squad for World Cup events in Hungary and Germany.

They will race in the K4 500m boat with Matthew Robinson and Lewis Fletcher.

For the women, Hannah Brown, Emily Lewis, Deborah Kerr and Amy Turner will compete in the K4 500m event.

Paracanoe grand slam champions Jeanette Chippington and Emma Wiggs have also been selected, along with Rob Oliver and Jonny Young.

GB squad:

Men

Jon Schofield, Liam Heath, Matthew Robinson, Lewis Fletcher, Ieuan James, Trevor Thomson, Noah Dembele, Stelian Naftanaila, Daniel Johnson, Tom Lusty, Jon Boyton, Tim Pendle, Matthew Bowley, Joe Hayman-Joyce, Iain Weir.

Women

Emily Lewis, Deborah Kerr, Amy Turner, Hannah Brown, Sam Rees-Clark, Ava Dale, Renee Myburgh, Lucy Lee-Smith, Hayleigh Mason, Nia Tomos, Katie Reid, Chloe Bracewell.

Paracanoe GB squad:

Men

Rob Oliver, Jonny Young, Nick Beighton, Dave Philipson, Jack Eyers

Women

Emma Wiggs, Charlotte Henshaw, Jeanette Chippington,