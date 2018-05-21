Canoe Sprint World Cup: Lizzie Broughton wins silver for GB

Broughton made her international debut last year

Britain's Lizzie Broughton won silver on the final day of action at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Hungary.

The 30-year-old had crossed the line third in the women's K1 5,000m final behind China's Danni Song and home favourite Vanda Kiszli.

But Song's disqualification meant Broughton moved up a place to second.

"To come back with a medal in the 5km is the icing on the cake," said Broughton, who was fourth in the K1 1,000m on Friday.

"It is good to see where I am against everyone else.

"I had in my mind to stay out of trouble for as long as possible and to try and get to the front of the race. I had a bit of luck at the first climb out on to the pontoon and then I just tried to stick with them and stay out of trouble."

Broughton will be among the GB team in action again next weekend at World Cup 2 in Duisberg, Germany.