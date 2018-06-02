Canoe Slalom European Championships: Mallory Franklin wins silver for GB

Mallory Franklin was crowned C1 world champion in September 2017

Britain's Mallory Franklin won C1 silver at the Canoe Slalom European Championships in Prague.

The world champion, 23, finished 0.57 seconds behind Austrian Viktoria Wolffhardt to claim her fourth European medal.

Franklin, who posted her fastest time in the heats, won silver in 2012 and 2015 and bronze in 2016.

"It was really good to end up that close to winning. I can't ask for much more than that," she said.

"I had a suspicion I had done enough to medal but thought I might slip to bronze.

"My run wasn't the best as I made a mistake and hit a gate. The course was so hard and it was just a general struggle all the way down."

Bethan Forrow, 17, finished ninth on her international debut, while fellow Briton Kimberley Woods - a two-time European champion in the event - was 10th.