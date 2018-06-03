Canoe Slalom European Championships: GB's Ryan Westley wins C1 gold

Sunday's three medals ensured Britain finished the European Championships with five in total

Ryan Westley won C1 gold as Britain claimed three medals on the final day of the Canoe Slalom European Championships in Prague.

Adam Burgess finished second behind Westley in a British one-two while Fiona Pennie won K1 bronze.

Westley's win marked his first senior title following world bronze in 2015.

"I've had a senior second and a senior third before, but to stand on top of the podium is a completely different feeling," said the 24-year-old.

Westley had been disqualified following Friday's first heat run for an underweight boat, but cruised through to the semi-finals from the second heat.

Burgess, 25, sat in first in the final before his team-mate's run, with Westley finishing 1.57 seconds quicker.

"When I heard that Adam had gone quicker than anybody in the semi-final, I got the bit between my teeth to try and get the best run I possibly could and stay mistake free," Westley added.

Pennie's K1 bronze saw her secure her third European medal in the event, following bronze in 2012 and gold in 2013.

The two-time world K1 silver medallist, 35, is competing in her 16th international season.

"Three clean runs is pretty good going and I am pleased so start off with a medal and see where the rest of the season goes," said Pennie.

Great Britain finish the European Championships with five medals, after Mallory Franklin won individual C1 silver before teaming up with Kimberley Woods and Bethan Forrow to win team gold on Saturday.