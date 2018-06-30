David Florence wins Slalom World Cup gold in Poland

David Florence is a three-time world champion

David Florence won gold in the men's C1 in Krakow, Poland, at the second stage of the 2018 Slalom World Cup.

The Scot finished ahead of Slovakia's Alexander Slafkovsky, with Michal Jane of the Czech Republic taking bronze.

The 35-year-old is third in the overall C1 table, a point behind fellow Briton Ryan Westley, who was third in last week's final in Slovakia.

Florence, who last won a World Cup medal in 2015, said he was "incredibly pleased to be back on the podium".

"I have felt like I have paddled so well in recent times but just not got the rewards," he explained.

"The guys in Britain are so strong now that winning selection in itself was a great achievement, but winning the semi-finals at the Europeans and coming away with nothing and then missing the final at the first World Cup last week was pretty disappointing.

"To be right up there and win the semi-final, it would have been tough to come away with nothing. I put in a great run and to actually win the race makes me very, very happy."

Florence's fellow Scot Fiona Pennie finished sixth in the women's K1 final, which was won by Australia's Jessica Fox as France's Lucie Baudu finished second ahead of Italy's Stefanie Horn.

The third leg of the World Cup takes place in Augsburg, Germany, next weekend, with the fourth stage in Tacen, Slovenia, from 31 August-2 September and the overall final in La Seu d'Urgell, Spain, from 7-9 September.