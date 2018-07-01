Afton Fitzhenry: Lisburn canoeist wins European Under-23 bronze in Italy

Lisburn canoeist Afton Fitzhenry won a bronze medal in the European Under-23 Championships in Italy on Sunday.

Representing Great Britain, the 23-year-old took bronze in the C1 200m event at at Auronzo di Cadore.

Fitzhenry also finished fourth in the C2W 200m and sixth in the C2W 500m final with her team-mate Ruth Bennett.

"This morning's C2 then this afternoon's quick turnover of two 200s with a nice little medal in between," said Fitzhenry.

"It was all pretty overwhelming."

Fitzhenry's first medal at under-23 level came in what she described as "horrendous conditions" of heavy wind and chop.

"But I told myself it's the same for everyone and I just kept myself as relaxed as possible and focussed on what we have been doing in training.

"I got to the end, looked across and thought I was fourth which I was just so happy with but then boat control came up to me and told me they thought I was third.

"I was just completely overwhelmed with emotions."