Canoe Slalom World Championships: Great Britain win four medals on first day

Mallory Franklin was part of the team that won the C1 women's world title at the 2017 World Championships

Canoe Slalom World Championships Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Dates: 25-30 September Coverage (times BST): Saturday 29 September: BBC Sport website and app, connected TV 13:00-14:35, Red Button 17:30-19:05 Sunday 30 September: BBC Sport website and app, connected TV 14:00-15:35, Red Button 16:20-17:55

Great Britain won four medals, including two golds, on the opening day of the Canoe Slalom World Championships in Rio.

Mallory Franklin, Kim Woods and Bethan Forrow combined to retain their women's C1 team world title.

Franklin and Woods earlier won bronze with Fiona Pennie in the women's K1 race.

The men's team of Joseph Clarke, Bradley Forbes-Cryans and Christopher Bowers also claimed K1 gold.

Britain's first medal of the day came with bronze in the men's C1.

The World Championships finish on 30 September.

GB team

Men: Christopher Bowers (K1), Adam Burgess (C1), Joe Clarke (K1), David Florence (C1), Bradley Forbes-Cryans (K1), Ryan Westley (C1).

Women: Mallory Franklin (K1/C1), Bethan Forrow (C1), Fiona Pennie (K1), Kimberley Woods (K1/C1).