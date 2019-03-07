Jon Schofield: Double Olympic canoeing medallist to retire

Schofield, right, and Heath celebrate silver in Rio

Double Olympic medallist Jon Schofield is to retire at the end of the season.

Schofield, 33, won 24 international men's K2 200m canoe sprint medals, including bronze at the London 2012 Olympic Games and silver at Rio 2016 alongside Liam Heath.

He is now set to take a new role as head of performance and pathways at the Scottish Canoe Association.

"It's been a wonderful career but did I get the feeling it was time for a new chapter to start for me," he said.

"I'm moving onto the next level of my life with a bit of a heavy heart, there's always desires to push onto the next level, in this case Tokyo but I did get the feeling it was time for a new chapter to start for me."

"It will be a privilege to work in sport as a career. Sport has given me so much and I've been looking for a way to be involved in that once I stopped competing. To do that within canoeing is the absolute dream."

Schofield hopes to compete in the first two ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup events in Poznan and Duisburg in May before taking up his new position full time as in June.

Paul Ratcliffe, performance director at British Canoeing, said: "Jon has had a fantastic career as an elite athlete and has been an inspirational role model in our sport. He will leave a legacy as one of the most successful canoe sprinters in British history, with back to back Olympic medals."