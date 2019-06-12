London 2012: Lithuania's Jevgenij Shuklin stripped of silver medal for doping

Jevgenij Shuklin is a three-time European champion and won four bronze medals at the world championships

Lithuania's Jevgenij Shuklin, who won Olympic silver at London 2012 in the men's Canoe Sprint C-1 200m, has been stripped of his medal for doping.

The International Olympic Committee said a retested sample tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol.

The London Games has been dubbed the dirtiest ever Olympics because of the number of failed drugs tests.

The IOC retests stored samples from all games since 2004 using scientific methods unavailable at the time.