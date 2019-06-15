Canoe Slalom World Cup: Golds for Mallory Franklin & Etienne Chappell as GB secure four medals

Media playback is not supported on this device 'A class act!' - GB's Franklin wins K1 gold at Canoe Slalom World Cup

Mallory Franklin and Etienne Chappell won gold as Great Britain sealed four medals on the second day of the Canoe Slalom World Cup in London.

Franklin posted the only run under 100 seconds in the women's K1 final to seal victory while Chappell won K1 gold in the extreme slalom - GB's first international medal in the discipline.

Adam Burgess and Ryan Westley won C1 silver and bronze.

Franklin said she "couldn't ask for more" after her win.

"It was my first gold in the kayak," the 2016 C1 world champion said.

"It was a really good run and to have that kind of lead it was great. It's just about enjoying it, that's all I'm trying to do."

British team-mate Kimberley Woods narrowly missed out on bronze in the same final.

In the first international extreme slalom event - a combination of all canoeing's white water disciplines - to be held in the UK, Chappell beat two world champions to gold.

He said: "I turned up for selection just hoping to get through, got through to do this race and I just can't believe I won."

In the men's C1, three-time Olympic C2 silver medallist David Florence set the fastest time in the semi-finals but missed out on the medals entirely as Burgess and Westley reached the podium.

Silver marked Burgess' best ever individual performance at a World Cup.

"I'm buzzing, it was a really intense final," he said.