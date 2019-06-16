Canoe Slalom World Cup: Mallory Franklin seals second gold in London as Joe Clarke also wins

Mallory Franklin won K1 gold on Saturday

Mallory Franklin gained a second gold medal in as many days as Olympic champion Joe Clarke also won a title at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in London.

Franklin topped the podium in the women's C1, with Great Britain team-mate Kimberley Woods winning silver.

Clarke won K1 gold - the event in which he was Olympic champion at Rio 2016.

"I felt pressure on the final run, off last and you know you are on good form and you expect things of yourself," 26-year-old Clarke said.

"I got good headspace on the start line and went out there and performed."

Fellow Briton Chris Bowers finished fourth in his first World Cup final, with Jiri Prskavec of the Czech Republic second, behind Clarke, and Germany's Hannes Aigner third.

On Saturday, Franklin won K1 gold and she made it two on Sunday, posting a time of 106.82 seconds to knock Woods off the top of the podium by just 0.63secs.

"Double gold is truly insane," she said. "When you go off last in the final, you have that knowledge instantly of how it has ended up, but you don't really have the time to take it in.

"I was aware of what Kim did, hearing it when I warmed up, but I knew there were bits in my semi that meant I could get a quicker time out. I was just happy to put that run down and come out on top."

With a total of three golds, two silvers and one bronze medal in canoe slalom, and a gold in extreme slalom, it marked Great Britain's best performance at a World Cup.