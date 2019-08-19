Laurence Vincent-Lapointe tests positive for banned substance & will miss World Championships

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe will not be allowed to defend her C1-5000 title

Canada's 11-time world champion Laurence Vincent-Lapointe will not compete at this week's Canoe Sprint World Championships after testing positive for a banned substance.

Vincent-Lapointe will remain provisionally suspended until a full hearing is held.

The 27-year-old has won six C1-200 world titles, four C2-500 golds and is the defending C1-5000 champion.

The World Championships begin in Szeged, Hungary on Wednesday.

"We are very disappointed this has happened on the eve of our biggest event," International Canoe Federation secretary general Simon Toulson said.

"The rights of the athlete must be respected, so we will be making no further comment until the hearing is complete."