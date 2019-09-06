Tokyo 2020: Nigeria's teen sprint canoeist qualifies for Olympics

From the section

Ayomide Bello competed at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Nigeria's Ayomide Bello has become the first female canoeist from the African country to qualify for the Olympics.

Bello, who is 17, won the C1 200 event at Africa's Tokyo 2020 qualifiers in Morocco.

The teenager also won gold in the C2 women's final with partner Goodness Foloki at the event in Rabat.

Nigeria's only previous Olympic canoeist is Warrington-born Jonathan Akinyemi, 30, who competed at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

Bello competed at the Youth Olympics in Argentina in 2018.