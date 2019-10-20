Canoe Marathon World Championships: Lizzie Broughton wins bronze

Lizzie Broughton has added bronze to the K1 silver she won at this event in 2014

Britain's Lizzie Broughton won the second Canoe Marathon World Championships medal of her career with K1 26km bronze in Shaoxing, China.

Broughton, who won silver at this event in 2014, finished the course in two hours three minutes 17.26 seconds.

Hungarian Vanda Kiszli held off the challenge of team-mate Zsofia Czellai-Voros to retain her world title.

"That was my best-executed marathon race for a long time so I'm pleased it came good on the day," Broughton said.

In 2018 the GB paddler claimed K1 5,000m gold and 1,000m silver in her maiden Canoe Sprint World Championships.

Broughton began this season by competing in the K2 500m event ahead of a potential bid for a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but returned to longer-distance, non-Olympic, individual racing later in the season.

In August the 31-year-old won K1 1,000m bronze at the Canoe Sprint World Championships in Szeged, Hungary.

"There have been lots of changes and different focuses, but the events have complimented one another, which meant today I had the turn of speed I needed to get into the right positions," Broughton told BBC Sport.

"All in all it's been a great year."