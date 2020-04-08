Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Joe Clarke won K1 slalom gold at Rio 2016

Joe Clarke will not defend his Olympic K1 slalom title after British Canoeing confirmed it will take an unchanged team to the postponed Tokyo Games.

Tokyo 2020 has been moved because of the coronavirus pandemic and will now begin on 23 July 2021.

Clarke missed out on the Olympics after finishing second behind Bradley Forbes-Cryans at the World Championships.

“Nothing has changed other than the date of the Games,” said British Canoeing chief executive David Joy.

The body was asked by the British Olympic Association to “consider and confirm” that it still wanted to take the team nominated before the postponement.

In addition to Clarke being the defending champion, he also finished second in the world rankings in 2019.

British Canoeing chief executive Joy added: “The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games has caused uncertainty and anxiety not only for those athletes selected but also for those who agonisingly missed selection in 2019.

“The athletes were selected for the Olympic Games in Tokyo through a transparent and results-driven process and it is right that their selections should remain."

Liam Heath will attempt to defend his K1 200m title, while canoe slalom athletes Mallory Franklin, Kimberley Woods and Adam Burgess join Forbes-Cryans in making their Olympic debuts.

British Sailing must also decide whether to take the team announced in October 2019 and Team GB chef de mission Mark England said details of its decision “will be released in due course”.