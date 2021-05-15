Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Laura Sugar has switched to paracanoeing from para-athletics and hockey

Laura Sugar took gold in the women's KL3 200m at the 2021 Canoe Sprint European Paralympic Qualifier and World Cup 1 in Szeged, Hungary, on Saturday.

The Welsh paracanoeist finished in 48.11 seconds, 2.23sec ahead of France's Nelia Barbosa in second and 3.25sec ahead of Poland's Katarzyna Kozikowska in third.

Sugar competed in athletics in the T44 100m at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

She has also previously represented Wales in hockey.

Sugar picked up silver in the KL3 200m in her first paracanoe World Championships in August 2019, just 0.03sec behind winner Shahnova Mirzaeva of Uzbekistan