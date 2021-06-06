Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

After winning a gold and silver at the 2016 Olympics, Heath has won the World Championships twice

Great Britain's Liam Heath fell just short of winning a sixth European title on the final day of the European Canoe Sprint Championship in Poznan, Poland.

The K1 200m final resulted in a photo finish, with Hungary's Sandor Totka winning in a time of 35.385 seconds.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Heath, 36, was second (35.407) ahead of Sweden's Petter Menning (35.537).

"It was a close finish, it's really exciting when it's that tight," said Heath. "Now it's full steam to Tokyo."