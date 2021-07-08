Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Katie Reid finished third at a recent European Olympic qualifier

Katie Reid is to go from delivering champion karate chops to racing through the water in Tokyo after being added to the Team GB Olympics squad.

The 26-year-old Scot, who finished third at a recent European Olympic qualifier in Hungary, becomes the fourth canoe sprinter to be named.

Reid and her event - the C1 women's 200m - will both be making their Olympics debut in Japan.

Having been a Scottish champion at karate, she took up canoeing in 2014.

Her switch was part of the Girls4Gold programme to uncover talented female athletes who could potentially compete at future Olympic Games.

Since moving from her home town of Dunfermline to Nottingham, Reid's international successes include a bronze medal at the 2018 World Cup.

She joins fellow Scot Deborah Kerr, reigning Olympic champion Liam Heath and Emily Lewis in the Team GB canoe sprint team.

Reid was added after the International Canoe Federation that Great Britain had been allocated a quota place in her discipline as the next fastest individual in that event based on her performance at the 2019 World Championships and as the winner of the 2021 GB selection trials.