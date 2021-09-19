Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Lizzie Broughton won her second medal in two days in Copenhagen

Lizzie Broughton claimed her second medal at the Canoe Sprint World Championships, taking bronze in a thrilling finish to the K1 5,000m in Copenhagen.

The 33-year-old Briton edged out Sweden's Linnea Stensils, crossing the line 0.21 seconds ahead.

Broughton reacted well after a slow start to finish behind Hungary's Emese Kohalmi and Jennifer Egan of Ireland.

"It's unexpected, given where I was after the first lap," she said.

"I just knew that I needed to keep calm and wait for the opportunity to move up.

"I'm super happy to be able to get back up to the front and get the medal at the end."

Broughton had already won silver in the K1 1,000m on Saturday.

In the final race of the day, Britain's Dan Johnson finished eighth in the men's K1 5,000m.