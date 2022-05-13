David Florence won three Olympic silver medals.

Three-time Olympic medallist David Florence has announced his retirement from canoeing.

The Scot, 39, won a silver medal at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Games and is also a former world and European champion.

Florence competed in C1 and C2 slalom events and his most recent podium was second in a C1 event in Catalonia in September.

"I've had so many fantastic experiences and races," he told British Canoeing.

"I've had a great time and achieved results that I'm proud of. I've loved going to the Olympics, winning medals, but what's kept me motivated is the enjoyment of trying to improve and trying to be my best.

"I've had great support from brilliant coaches. I've had good training groups, an awesome bunch of people that I've enjoyed growing up within the sport, people that I looked up to and I think all those things have combined to a really great career.

"I've always had a lot of support from my parents. My dad started me and my brother out canoeing and my sister has always been super supportive too. They've travelled to so many international competitions to watch me race.

"My wife has been incredible and hugely supportive. It's been pretty full on, we've had three kids in the last seven years, so going away and training has been hard. My daughter was born just a few weeks before the Rio Olympics, so Becky has been so supportive."