Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Franklin won C1 silver at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Britain's Mallory Franklin sealed double silver in the overall standings at the final Canoe Slalom World Cup of the season in La Seu, Spain.

The Olympic silver medallist failed to make Sunday's C1 final but had done enough to secure the runners-up spot.

Tereza Fiserova of the Czech Republic took the overall title while Germany's Andrea Herzog won Sunday's final.

Franklin, 28, also finished the season second overall in the kayak following Saturday's final K1 race.

Australia's Jessica Fox - who beat Franklin to gold in Tokyo - took the overall title as Franklin finished ninth in the final.

Fox had been in contention for the C1 title too before a 50-second penalty on the final gate ended her chances.

Franklin has the chance to add to her season's tally in the extreme canoe slalom discipline later on Sunday after winning her heat to reach the quarter-finals.