Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Beth Gill, centre, beat last year's world champion Liudmyla Babak to take the title

Britain's Beth Gill claimed C1 women's short course gold at the 2022 ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships in Portugal.

Gill, from Chelmsford, stormed ahead when 2021 champion Liudmyla Babak missed a turn, and completed the 3.4km circuit in 17 minutes 27 seconds.

Nottingham's Sam Rees-Clark took bronze in the K1 women's short course final.

"It was a good race - Babak definitely took me by surprise, especially with her experience," said Gill.

"But I'd replayed the race many times in my head and I knew what I needed to do, off each portage, what angle to put my boat in and trusted that."