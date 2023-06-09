Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Australia's Jessica Fox won gold, while Germany's Ricarda Funk claimed second place and Britain's Mallory Franklin third.

Britain's Mallory Franklin won women's K1 bronze at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in Prague.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist finished 1.32 seconds behind Germany's Ricarda Funk, with Australia's Jessica Fox in first place.

Franklin, 28, took silverware in her first race of the 2023 season, after winning 11 medals last year.

She said: "I put together a strong run in the final and to get bronze is fantastic."

Three-time world champion Fox was the only paddler to go under 100 seconds with a time of 98.95, while Funk had a two-second penalty for a gate touch.

Franklin followed them home and added: "I came into it not really knowing where I'd sit internationally.

"I knew I wanted to put a strong performance down and enjoy it too. It gives me plenty of confidence for tomorrow's racing as well as later in the season as we prepare for a home World Championships at Lee Valley."

Czech Olympic gold medallist Jiri Prskavec won the men's K1 event.