Hope Gordon won bronze in the Women's Kayak Single KL3 200m at the European Championships in 2022

Britain's Hope Gordon has won her first gold medal at the Para-canoe World Championships in Duisburg, Germany.

Gordon, 28, crossed the line in a career-best time of 56.199 seconds in the women's VL3 200m.

The Scot has secured a Paris quota place for Great Britain with the event set to debut at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

"World champion sounds pretty good. It was a good race and I was really happy that I delivered," Gordon said.

"Everyone in the team has an individual job to do and mine was to book that boat [in Paris], so to do that by winning is amazing. I've not had the smoothest run into this competition picking up a bit of a back injury a few weeks ago, so to be here and compete is amazing given how I felt three weeks ago.

"It's amazing to have my family here and it's such a cool venue. The weather has got a bit cooler which is great for me. It's a great venue and great competition."

Despite the day being disrupted by storms and the finals being moved three times, there was further British success with Emma Wiggs, 43, winning her 11th world title at the venue where she claimed her first in 2013.

"It's just a bit unbelievable that I'm still here," Wiggs, who won the VL2 event, said.

"It's credit to the team and the phenomenal set-up we've got. I might be getting on a bit but I'm just so proud to be part of this group.

"It was all about the quota spot. I've really struggled with my confidence this year and I just wasn't expecting to be able to deliver a run like that. It wasn't perfect so I know I have more to do, but I kind of like that and will keep the coaches busy for a while yet."