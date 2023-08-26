Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Charlotte Henshaw delivered more gold medal glory for Great Britain

Great Britain claimed another one-two in the women's KL2 finals at the Para-canoe World Championships on Saturday.

Charlotte Henshaw, 36, won in 48.706 seconds for her fifth gold in the event and her eighth world title overall.

That secured a quota spot for the Paris 2024 Paralympics while Emma Wiggs, 43, won silver after claiming an 11th world title in the VL2 200m on Friday.

Hungary's Katalin Varga won bronze in Duisburg, Germany, so the podium has been the same for three straight years.

The trio also finished in the same order in the KL2 final when Henshaw won Paralympic gold in 2021.

"I'm phenomenally proud of Char for smashing it again," said two-time Paralympic champion Wiggs.

"To see where we, as a pair, have taken this sport over 10 years is phenomenal. I won it in 56 seconds in 2013 so we're just continuing to push it on and I'm pleased to keep chasing it."

GB have dominated the event in recent years, with Henshaw and Wiggs being the top two - in that order - for the last five Worlds. GB have won gold and silver at the last eight editions.