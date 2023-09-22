Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Mallory Franklin won a silver medal at Tokyo 2020 in the women's C1

Mallory Franklin pipped Great Britain team-mate Kimberley Woods to the gold medal in the women's C1 at the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships.

Franklin, who last won the title in 2017, clocked 108.05 seconds at the Lee Valley White Water Centre.

Woods was ahead of Franklin, 29, in the first two splits through 11 gates, but crossed the finish line in 108.47secs, just 0.42 seconds shy of top spot.

"It is my second world title in C1 and that means a lot," Franklin said.

"I was pretty sure Kimberley was going to go in ahead of me and she is probably getting annoyed at the number of times she slips in just behind me.

"She did an amazing run and she showed how good we are on this course as a nation and the depth that we have at C1. I am really happy for her that she has got the silver."

Jessica Fox of Australia finished third behind Woods with just 0.89 seconds separating the top three.

Woods added: "It is a shame that I couldn't claim that world title off Mallory, but it is great to have a British one-two at home.

"I've come fourth and fifth and sixth so many times, so I am pleased to be on the podium again."

Great Britain have now won five medals at the World Championships - two gold, two silver and one bronze - with two days still to go.

It means TeamGB have secured an Olympic quota place in the men's and, subject to final confirmation, the women's canoe events for Paris 2024.

How to watch the World Championships

You can watch live coverage of the final two days of the World Championships on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and via the BBC Sport website this weekend.

