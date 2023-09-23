Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Joe Clarke's previous two individual world titles had come in the kayak cross event

Britain's Joe Clarke won the men's K1 kayak title with a stunning run at the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships.

Clarke, 30, who won K1 gold at the 2016 Olympic Games, claimed his first individual world title in the event.

He finished in 91.32 seconds, beating Olympic champion Jiri Prskavec, of Czech Republic, by 1.94secs, while Morocco's Mathis Soudi was third.

"It doesn't get any better than this so thank you," Clarke told the home crowd at Lee Valley White Water Centre.

"It's hard to put into words. Thank you so much to the crowd, you were with me all the way, especially in that bottom sprint. Oh god, world champion at home."

He added: "Having all the home support, having lots of friends and family down, but so many more people here supporting me, it means so much."

Britain's Jonny Dickson also made the final, finishing ninth, but no-one could match Clarke, who had been in fine form heading into the World Championships, having already won six medals this season - in the World Cup series and European Games.

He can now look forward to a place in the British men's team for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, having controversially missed out on qualification for the Tokyo Games.

Britain's Mallory Franklin, who was aiming for a third gold medal of the championships, left herself too much to do after crashing into a gate early in her run in the women's K1 final.

She eventually finished eighth as Australia's Jessica Fox recovered from clipping the first gate to claim the title in 103.60 seconds with the last run of the final.

"A bad word went through my head on gate one but I held it together and my goodness," said the 29-year-old, who won the last of her three previous K1 world titles in 2018.

"It was a crazy race and I just can't believe I have won today. It was amazing. I am overwhelmed and so emotional."

Slovakia's Eliska Mintalova was second, 1.13 seconds back, and Poland's Klaudia Zwolinska was third.

