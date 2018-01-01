Liverpool's Gomez out of Champions League final & World CupFootball
20 great photos from the Commonwealth Games
A selection of some of the best photographs taken during the Commonwealth Games.
A selection of some of the best photographs taken during the Commonwealth Games.
Key info
BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell's interview with a group of England's swimmers, including Adam Peaty, takes a turn for the worse as he accidentally falls in the pool.
The Cayman Island's Eilidh Bridgeman and Caroline Laing talk about their Commonwealth Games experience after three comprehensive defeats.
Meet some of the home nations siblings and their families celebrating success at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
The historic diving medal won by James Heatly fuels the feel-good factor around Scotland on a day they broke new Commonwealth ground.
Hayley Simmonds started cycling eight years and dropped seven stone on her way to a time trial bronze at the Commonwealth Games.
There is a lot to take in about the event on the Gold Coast - BBC Three answer some of the stranger Commonwealth Games teasers.
Five years on from "drowning" herself in alcohol, Tongan bowler Caroline Dubois is at the Commonwealth Games.
Meet Canadian full bore shooter Robert Pitcairn, who is the oldest competitor in the history of the Commonwealth Games.
How Commonwealth Games organisers create a two-week town for 6,600 athletes and officials at Gold Coast 2018.