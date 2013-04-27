Commonwealth Games: Jersey set to send biggest team to Glasgow

Jersey look set to field their biggest ever Commonwealth Games team at next summer's event in Glasgow.

More than 40 athletes are expected to represent the island as they go in search of their first medal since 1990.

International badminton stars Elizabeth Cann and Mariana Agathangelou could make the squad.

"There's every indication there will be a bigger team," Jersey Commonwealth Games Association president Alan Cross told BBC Jersey.

We're hoping that we'll be able to medal on this occasion Alan Cross Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey

"Previous to Glasgow we had 35 athletes that went to Melbourne in 2006 and 31 in Delhi in 2010."

With a bumper squad, and 17 sports to be showcased in Glasgow, Cross expects Jersey to be represented in well over half.

"This past year we've been working on setting the qualifying standard for all sports, it's possible that we could have 11 sports represented," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"This next 12 months is going to be a hard time for our elite athletes who are struggling to get the right level of competition and support in their development to get them to achieve the qualifying standards and get them to the Games.

"We'll look to our traditional sports of shooting and bowls and we expect to be strong in badminton with the possible return of Elizabeth Cann and Mariana Agathangelou, so we could be strong in those three sports.

"We're hoping that we'll be able to medal on this occasion."

Cann was fourth in the women's singles while representing Jersey in 2006 and won a bronze medal for England four years later.