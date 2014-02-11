Glasgow 2014: Stephen Kiprotich decides against marathon

Olympic and World marathon champion Stephen Kiprotich

Olympic and world champion Stephen Kiprotich is citing fatigue as he skips the Commonwealth Games in order to concentrate on the London Marathon.

"Last year, I did so many marathons," the 24-year-old Ugandan told BBC Africa. "My body is a bit down and I need to recover.

"To become a Commonwealth champion is not easy. It is a big competition.

"But it is good for me to give a chance to upcoming Ugandan athletes and if they win medals I'll be very happy."

Kiprotich will run in the Paris half-marathon next month as he builds towards the London event in April but has ruled out coming to Glasgow in July.

"Once I finish London, I will know where I am heading to next," he explained, adding that he favoured running in the New York Marathon rather than Berlin.

"There are so many people wanting me to compete but I have to treat my body well," he added.

Kiprotich won the Olympic title in 2012 in two hours, eight minutes and 11 seconds but only managed sixth-place in last year's London Marathon.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story