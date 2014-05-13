Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Team Scotland have named a 10-strong badminton squad for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Kirsty Gilmour, 20, reached the quarter-finals in Delhi four years ago and will again compete in the singles.

She will also play doubles alongside Imogen Bankier, who represented Scotland in Delhi and Great Britain at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Robert Blair, 32, will aim to add to the silver and bronze medals he won at the Melbourne Games in 2006.

Team Scotland squad:

Robert Blair (Mixed Doubles), Men's Doubles, Team Edinburgh/Glasgow

Martin Campbell (Men's Doubles), Team Edinburgh/Glasgow

Patrick MacHugh (Men's Doubles), Team Kirkcaldy/Glasgow

Kieran Merrilees (Men's Singles), Team Glasgow/Glasgow

Paul Van Rietvelde (Men's Doubles, Mixed Doubles), Team Edinburgh/Longniddry

Imogen Bankier (Mixed Doubles, Women's Doubles), Team Glasgow/Glasgow

Jillie Cooper (Mixed Doubles), Team Edinburgh/Glasgow

Rebekka Findlay Team Paisley/Erskine,

Kirsty Gilmour (Women's Singles, Women's Doubles) Team Bellshill/Bothwell

Caitlin Pringle Team Glasgow/Glasgow