Glasgow 2014: Mo Farah to run 5,000m and 10,000m for England
From the section Commonwealth Games
England have confirmed that double Olympic champion Mo Farah will compete in both the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
BBC Sport revealed last week that Farah would run in both events.
The 129-strong team includes Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford and Christine Ohuruogu, although she will only run the 4x400m relay.
Morgan Lake, 17, will compete in the women's heptathlon, but there is no place for sprinter Chijindu Ujah.
He ran the 100m in 9.96 seconds at the FBK Games in the Netherlands earlier this month, but BBC Sport understands he was not considered for the individual 100m because his effort came after the qualification cut-off period ended on 1 June.
The 20-year-old Londoner's coach was asked whether he wanted to be considered for the 4x100m relay squads, but Ujah wants to concentrate on the European Championships, which begin in Zurich shortly after the Commonwealth Games.
Adam Gemili has been selected for the 100m, along with world indoor 60m champion Richard Kilty.
Gemili believes running under 10 seconds will be the aim in order to be in with a chance of the podium.
"I finished last year as one of the quickest in Europe, so I do see myself in the mix for a medal maybe," Gemili said.
The 31-year-old Farah, who also won gold in both the 5000m and 10000m at the World Championships last year, made a winning return to the track in a 5,000m race in Portland on Sunday.
Ohuruogu, 30, who won 400m gold at Beijing in 2008 and silver at London 2012, has been struggling for form and finished last in the 400m at the Diamond League meeting in New York on Saturday.
With Jessica Ennis-Hill pregnant and unable to compete in Glasgow, Lake joins Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Jessica Taylor in the heptathlon.
The teenager is hoping to become the youngest track and field athlete to win an individual Commonwealth Games medal for England.
Johnson-Thompson, 21, admits it would be a "disappointment" not to win gold. She said: "I think this is a breakthrough year for me - a few years ago I felt like I was totally to new to all this."
Team England athletics squad:
100m
Men - Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Adam Gemili, Richard Kilty
Women - Ashleigh Nelson, Asha Phillip, Bianca Williams
T37 Men - Daniel Hooker
T11/12 Women - Selina Litt
T11/T12 Women (Guide) - Ryan Henry-Asquith
200m
Men - Chris Clarke, James Ellington, Danny Talbot
Women - Anyika Onoura, Bianca Williams, Jodie Williams
400m
Men - Michael Bingham, Nigel Levine, Martyn Rooney
Women - Margaret Adeoye, Shana Cox, Kelly Massey
800m
Men - Mukhtar Mohammed, Andrew Osagie, Michael Rimmer
Women- Jessica Judd, Jennifer Meadows, Marilyn Okoro
1500m
Men - Lee Emanuel, Charlie Grice, Richard Peters
Women- Hannah England, Jemma Simpson, Laura Weightman
Men T54 - Will Smith, David Weir
Women T53/54 - Jade Jones, Lauren Rowles, Rochelle (Shelly) Woods
5000m
Men - Mohamed Farah, Thomas Farell, Andy Vernon
Women - Helen Clitheroe, Emelia Gorecka, Jo Pavey
10,000m
Men - Mohamed Farah, Jonny Mellor, Chris Thompson
Women- Julia Bleasdale, Jo Pavey, Sonia Samuels
Marathon
Men - Ben Moreau, Nicholas Torry, Steven Way
Women - Louise Damen, Alyson Dixon, Amy Whitehead
110m Hurdles
Men - Lawrence Clarke, William Sharman, Andrew Turner
100m hurdles
Women - Tiffany Porter, Serita Solomon
400m Hurdles
Men - Niall Flannery, Sebastian Rodger, Richard Yates
Women - Meghan Beesley, Hayley McLean, Ese Okoro
3,000m Steeple Chase
Men - Luke Gunn, James Wilkinson
Women - Rachel Bamford, Pippa Woolven
4 x 100m Relay
Men - Dwain Chambers, Andy Robertson, Mark Lewis Francis
Women - Louise Bloor, Hayley Jones, Sophie Papps
4 x 400m Relay
Men - Daniel Awde, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Conrad Williams
Women - Emily Diamond, Christine Ohuruogu, Victoria Ohuruogu
High Jump
Men - Chris Baker, Martyn Bernard, Tom Parsons
Women - Bethan Partridge, Isobel Pooley
Pole Vault
Men - Luke Cutts, Max Eaves, Steve Lewis
Women - Katie Byres, Sally Scott
Long Jump
Men - JJ Jegede, Greg Rutherford, Chris Tomlinson
Women - Shara Proctor, Jazmin Sawyers, Lorraine Ugen
Women F37/F38 - Fiona Clarke, Bethany Woodward
Triple Jump
Men - Nathan Douglas, Nathan Fox, Phillips Idowu
Women - Yamile Aldama, Chioma Matthews, Laura Samuel
Shot
Men - Scott Rider
Women - Eden Francis, Sophie McKinna, Rachel Wallader
Discus
Men - Carl Myerscough, Tom Norman
Women - Eden Francis, Jade Lally
F42/44 Men - Daniel Greaves
Hammer
Men - Nick Miller, Alexander Smith, Amir Williamson
Women - Shaunagh Brown, Sophie Hitchon, Sarah Holt
Javelin
Men - Joe Dunderdale, Benji Pearson
Women - Isabelle Jeffs, Freya Jones, Goldie Sayers
Decathlon
Men - Martin Brockman, Ashley Bryant, John Lane
Heptathlon
Women - Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Morgan Lake, Jessica Taylor