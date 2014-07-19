Glasgow 2014: Ben Fletcher ruled out of Commonwealth Games
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
English judoka Ben Fletcher has been forced to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after suffering a knee injury.
Fletcher, 22, a recent gold medallist at the British Open, had been due to compete in the under-100kgs class.
"I will not be competing due to a knee injury I suffered at a training camp in Spain last week," Fletcher said.
Danny Williams, from Shrewsbury, has been called up as a replacement in the under-73kgs class.
Fletcher's sister Megan is also in the squad in the under-70kgs class.