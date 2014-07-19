Glasgow 2014: Ben Fletcher ruled out of Commonwealth Games

Ben Fletcher, pictured with his sister Megan, won gold in the Pan American Open

English judoka Ben Fletcher has been forced to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after suffering a knee injury.

Fletcher, 22, a recent gold medallist at the British Open, had been due to compete in the under-100kgs class.

"I will not be competing due to a knee injury I suffered at a training camp in Spain last week," Fletcher said.

Danny Williams, from Shrewsbury, has been called up as a replacement in the under-73kgs class.

Fletcher's sister Megan is also in the squad in the under-70kgs class.