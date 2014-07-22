BBC Sport - Commonwealth moments: Natalie du Toit inspires in Manchester
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Moments from the Commonwealth Games that rocked the world, South African swimmer Natalie du Toit comes back from losing her leg to compete in Manchester in 2002.
Hours after winning the multi-disability 50m and 100m freestyle, she qualified for the 800m able-bodied freestyle final - only months after her bike accident.
She was awarded the first David Dixon Award for Outstanding Athlete at the end of the Manchester Games.